U.S. encourages airlines to equip Florida-bound planes for over-water routes

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg testifies before a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing on President Biden's proposed budget request for the Department of Transportation, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Thursday said airlines should consider equipping airplanes to be able fly over water to Florida during times of congested travel.

Florida flights have increasingly been a choke point for U.S. aviation especially as space launches prevent some airspace from being used. Buttigieg told airline chief executives in a letter seen by Reuters that "over-water Atlantic Routes between North Carolina and Florida were underutilized this past winter season, even during times of high congestion, because some aircraft were not equipped to use them."

Buttigieg added "to help avoid delays, we strongly encourage you to ensure your fleets traveling to and from Florida are equipped to use these."

Reporting by David Shepardson

