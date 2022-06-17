U.S. Export-Import Bank says board backs $811 million loan guarantee to aid Boeing sale

A banner for the first 737 MAX airliner is displayed adjacent to the production line for the Boeing P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft at Boeing's 737 factory in Renton, Washington, U.S. November 18, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - The Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) on Friday said its board of directors approved an $811 million loan guarantee to help finance the sale of Boeing aircraft to French-Dutch airline Air France-KLM SA (AIRF.PA).

EXIM said in a statement that the loan guarantee would support aircraft assembled at Boeing's Renton, Washington, facility, which produces 737 MAX aircraft. It did not specify the number of aircraft involved in the transaction.

