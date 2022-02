U.S. FAA administrator says he was not pressured to step down

Steve Dickson, Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, speaks at the UK Aviation Club about the Boeing 737 MAX, in London, Britain, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) who is leaving halfway through his five-year term said Thursday he was not pressured by the White House to resign.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson, who was tapped for the job by then President Donald Trump in 2019, told a small group of reporters he had decided to leave effective March 31 because of family reasons. Asked if Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg or the White House had pressured him to step down, Dickson said no and added: "They asked me to stay."

Reporting by David Shepardson

