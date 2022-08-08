U.S. FAA approves first 787 Dreamliner for delivery since 2021 -sources
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration on Monday approved the first Boeing (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner for delivery since May 2021, sources told Reuters.
The plane is set to be delivered to American Airlines (AAL.O) as early as Wednesday, the airline confirmed to Reuters. American said the plane "will be delivered from Charleston and is expected to enter commercial service in the coming weeks."
(The story is refiled to restore dropped "y" in "delivery" in headline)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.