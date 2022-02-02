U.S. FAA chief expects 5G aviation issue to be addressed with 'minimal disruptions'

Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Steve Dickson speaks at a pre-launch news conference as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is readied to carry four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will tell U.S. lawmakers on Thursday that the agency is confident aviation concerns about 5G C-Band deployment will be addressed "safely with minimal disruptions," according to testimony seen by Reuters.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson will tell the House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure Committee that in the coming weeks FAA will use testing data to "safely enable additional 5G deployment."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.