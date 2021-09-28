Skip to main content

U.S. FAA to deploy software to reduce airport delays

Delta Airlines passenger jets taxi on a runway at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, as domestic travel picks up across the United States as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case numbers drop, in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Seth Herald

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Tuesday it plans to deploy a new software capability to reduce taxi times and ramp congestion for flights at 27 airports.

The FAA and NASA said the new software was tested for four years that calculates gate pushbacks at busy hub airports "so that each plane can roll directly to the runway and to take off." When deployed, the FAA said it anticipates annually saving more than 7 million gallons of fuel and eliminating more than 75,000 tons of CO2 emissions.

Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul

