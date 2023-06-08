US FAA halts some flights to New York, says wildfires hurting visibility















WASHINGTON, June 8 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) temporarily halted flights from the northeast, Ohio and Mid-Atlantic bound for New York's LaGuardia Airport on Thursday, saying wildfire smoke from Canada was reducing visibility and impacting U.S. flights.

The agency said it would likely need to take further steps to address traffic into New York City, Washington, Philadelphia and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Peter Graff











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.