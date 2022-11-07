U.S. FAA proposes airworthiness criteria for Joby air taxi















WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday issued the airworthiness criteria that Joby Aviation (JOBY.N) will need to meet for its Model JAS4-1 eVTOL air taxi aircraft to be certified.

The FAA released the criteria for public comment for electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to be certified. Joby said last week it now expects to start commercial passenger air taxi service in 2025 after receiving FAA approvals. Joby said previously it plans to launch commercial service in 2024.

Reporting by David Shepardson











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.