U.S. FAA requiring emergency inspections for more Bell Helicopters

July 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday said it was requiring emergency inspections for more than 500 additional Bell Helicopters worldwide after a fatal Canada crash.

On Wednesday, the FAA issued an emergency directive requiring main rotor inspections for some Bell model 212, 204 and 205 helicopters covering 140 U.S. helicopters and about 400 worldwide. The new directive affects another 359 helicopters in the United States and approximately 529 worldwide. Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron Inc (TXT.N), did not immediately comment.

Reporting by David Shepardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.