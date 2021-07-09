Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. FAA requiring emergency inspections for more Bell Helicopters

July 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday said it was requiring emergency inspections for more than 500 additional Bell Helicopters worldwide after a fatal Canada crash.

On Wednesday, the FAA issued an emergency directive requiring main rotor inspections for some Bell model 212, 204 and 205 helicopters covering 140 U.S. helicopters and about 400 worldwide. The new directive affects another 359 helicopters in the United States and approximately 529 worldwide. Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron Inc (TXT.N), did not immediately comment.

Reporting by David Shepardson

Airbus (AIR.PA) shares rose sharply on Friday after the planemaker confirmed a surge of deliveries in June, bringing the total number of aircraft handed over in the first half of the year to 297.

Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday that global airlines industry body IATA had agreed to open a regional headquarters in Riyadh but the industry's main trade association denied it would be a regional base in the latest evidence of sensitivities over the status of foreign business representation in the kingdom.

President Vladimir Putin scrapped Russia's ban on charter flights to Egypt on Thursday, six years after suspending them for national security seasons in the aftermath of a plane crash.