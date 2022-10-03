U.S. FAA upgrades Malaysia's air safety rating

A traveller looks out at an aircraft as he waits for his flight at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2), as the country reopens its borders fully to allow entry without quarantine for visitors vaccinated against COVID-19 in Sepang, Selangor, Malaysia, April 1, 2022. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed on Monday it upgraded Malaysia's air safety rating nearly three years after it took action to restrict the country's airlines from adding new flights to the United States.

In November 2019, the FAA lowered Malaysia from Category 1 to Category 2, meaning Malaysian airlines were restricted to current levels of any existing U.S. service and subject to additional inspections at U.S. airports.

Reuters reported the planned announcement on Saturday, citing a source.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

