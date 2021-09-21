Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

U.S. FAA wants airlines to do more to address unruly passengers

Travelers pack a United Airlines check-in area ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday at Newark International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday urged U.S. passenger airlines "to commit to take more action" to address unruly passengers.

The agency said it had asked airline trade groups at a meeting on Tuesday to disclose within a week what steps it will take. The FAA plans to soon hold similar meetings with representatives from airports and labor in the face of a record number of airline passenger disturbances.

