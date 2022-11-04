U.S. FAA will waive some JetBlue minimum flight requirements















WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Friday it would partially approve a request by JetBlue Airways (JBLU.O) to waive minimum flight requirements at John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport.

Airlines can lose their slots at congested airports if they do not use them at least 80% of the time. JetBlue sought the waiver in July saying its "workforce and flight operations are under extraordinary strain, leaving little margin for operational challenges caused by airport construction, (air traffic control) delays and weather," the FAA said.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese











