U.S. FCC proposes to make additional spectrum available for drone use















WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Wednesday proposed new rules to make licensed radio spectrum available for the rising number of unmanned aircraft systems, or drones, in use.

Currently, drones typically operate under unlicensed and low-power wireless communications rules or experimental licenses. The FCC also said it is seeking comment on whether current rules for various spectrum bands are sufficient to ensure co-existence of drones and terrestrial mobile operations. The FCC is also proposing a process for drone operators to obtain a license to communicate with air traffic control and other aircraft.

Reporting by David Shepardson











