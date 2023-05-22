U.S. fines LATAM Airlines $1 million over delayed ticket refunds

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Santiago
A passenger plane arrives during a general quarantine amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport, in Santiago, Chile May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

May 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) said on Monday it had fined LATAM Airlines Group SA (LTM.SN) $1 million after the airline and several affiliates routinely failed to provide timely refunds to passengers for U.S. flights.

The department said since March 1, 2020, it received over 750 complaints alleging LATAM failed to provide timely refunds after cancelling flights to or from the United States.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

