U.S. House panel seeks review of FAA oversight of Boeing 787

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Leaders of the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee said Friday they had asked for a government review of the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) oversight of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Committee chair Representative Peter DeFazio and top Republican Representative Sam Graves asked the Transportation Department’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) to conduct a review of the FAA’s oversight of the manufacture and production of the Boeing 787. The lawmakers noted numerous production issues have halted deliveries for lengthy periods over the last 13 months.

Reporting by David Shepardson

