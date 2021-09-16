Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

U.S. Justice Dept says it will work to address competition issues at airports

1 minute read

Travelers wait for the air train ahead of the July 4th holiday, at the Newark Liberty International Airport, in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it would work with congested airports in the United States to keep the airline industry competitive.

The statement came after the Biden administration announced it would award 16 slots for flights at Newark airport in New Jersey to an unnamed low-cost carrier to spur competition at the busy northeast U.S. airport.

Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 5:22 PM UTC

First all-civilian crew launched to orbit aboard SpaceX rocket ship

A billionaire e-commerce executive and three less-wealthy private citizens chosen to join him blasted off from Florida on Wednesday aboard a SpaceX rocket ship and soared into orbit, the first all-civilian crew ever to circle the Earth from space.

Aerospace & Defense
China, France denounce U.S. nuclear sub pact with Britain, Australia
Aerospace & Defense
Ryanair 'couldn't care less' about another Boeing order as it lifts growth target
Aerospace & Defense
N.Korea says it tested new railway-borne missile system to strike 'threatening forces'
Aerospace & Defense
France says Biden acted like Trump to sink Australia defence deal