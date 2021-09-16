Aerospace & Defense
U.S. Justice Dept says it will work to address competition issues at airports
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it would work with congested airports in the United States to keep the airline industry competitive.
The statement came after the Biden administration announced it would award 16 slots for flights at Newark airport in New Jersey to an unnamed low-cost carrier to spur competition at the busy northeast U.S. airport.
