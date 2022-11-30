U.S. lawmakers holding talks on Boeing 737 MAX certification deadline















WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers are holding intensive discussions about whether to extend a key certification deadline for two new versions of Boeing's (BA.N) best selling 737 MAX, lawmakers and aides said.

The largest U.S. planemaker is seeking an extension from Congress of a December deadline imposing a new safety standard for modern cockpit alerts for the 737 MAX 7 and 737 MAX 10.

"We do want to push for safety enhancements and we'll see what happens - some people just want a straight extension," Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell told Reuters late on Tuesday, saying there is no agreement yet.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese











