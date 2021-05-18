Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Aerospace & DefenseU.S. lawmakers seeking records on 737 MAX, 787 production issues

The Boeing logo is pictured at the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition fair (LABACE) at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Two key U.S. lawmakers said on Tuesday they are seeking records from Boeing (BA.N) and the Federal Aviation Administration on production issues involving the 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner.

House Transportation Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio and Rick Larsen who chairs a subcommittee said they were seeking records after multiple issues recently emerged "regarding the 737 MAX as well as the 787, including electrical problems, the presence of foreign object debris in newly manufactured aircraft, and other issues."

