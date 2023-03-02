US NTSB investigates new runway 'close call' incident

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - The National Transportation Safety Board said on Wednesday it is investigating a runway incursion on Monday at Boston Logan Airport that occurred when a Learjet 60 began a takeoff roll as a JetBlue (JBLU.O) airplane was preparing to land on an intersecting runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said earlier it was investigating the "close call" at Boston Logan. The FAA said the pilot of the Learjet 60 took off without clearance while JetBlue Flight 206 was preparing to land.

The pilot of the JetBlue aircraft took evasive action and initiated a climb-out as the Learjet crossed the intersection.

