Aerospace & Defense

U.S. opens $3 billion aviation manufacturing payroll assistance program

A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department said Tuesday it had launched a $3 billion aviation manufacturing payroll subsidy program to pay up to half of compensation costs for up to six months.

The program funded by Congress requires companies make several commitments, including that it will not conduct furloughs without employee consent or lay off employees within that group during the same six-month period. Applications must be filed by July 13. Companies eligible include aircraft, engine, propeller or component manufacturers or companies that repair or overhaul airplanes and parts.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

