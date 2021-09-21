U.S. preparing to challenge American-JetBlue partnership - WSJ

FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines Airbus A321-200 plane takes off from Los Angeles International airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is preparing to file a lawsuit challenging American Airlines Group Inc's (AAL.O) partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) on antitrust grounds, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

