Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

U.S. preparing to challenge American-JetBlue partnership - WSJ

1 minute read
1/2

FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines Airbus A321-200 plane takes off from Los Angeles International airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is preparing to file a lawsuit challenging American Airlines Group Inc's (AAL.O) partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) on antitrust grounds, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 6:12 AM UTC

Europe's low-cost carriers to drive jet demand over next 20 yrs -Boeing

Planemaker Boeing said that European low-cost carriers would help drive demand for new aircraft in the region over the next 20 years, as airlines replace their ageing fleets with more fuel-efficient jets.

Aerospace & Defense
As America reopens, airlines hunger to reclaim transatlantic cash
Aerospace & Defense
Vietnam's Bamboo Airways to sign $2 bln deal with GE for engines on Boeing jets
Aerospace & Defense
Factbox: An intensifying arms race in Asia
Aerospace & Defense
Shares in Brazilian airline Gol rise after flying taxis announcement