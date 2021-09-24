U.S. to probe some imported magnets as part of supply chain review

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Friday said it would investigate the national security impact of certain imported magnets used in fighter aircraft and missile guidance systems as part of the Biden administration's global supply review.

The neodymium-iron-boron (NDFEB) permanent magnets are used in a variety of other equipment, including electric vehicles, wind turbines, computer hard drives, audio equipment and MRI devices, it added.

Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chris Reese

