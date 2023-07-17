US probes United flight that lost evacuation slide before landing in Chicago

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration said it was investigating a United Airlines (UAL.O) Boeing (BA.N) 767-300 flight that lost an emergency evacuation slide on Monday shortly before landing safely in Chicago.

After United Airlines Flight 12, with 155 passengers and 10 crew, landed in Chicago from Zurich, Switzerland, maintenance workers discovered the slide was missing, the FAA said. The slide was located in a neighborhood near O'Hare, the agency added.

United said no one was injured on the ground. "We immediately contacted the FAA and are working with our team to better understand the circumstances around this matter," United said.

Boeing did not immediately comment.

Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.