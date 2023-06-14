US requires new passenger planes have secondary flight deck barrier















WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Wednesday it is requiring that new passenger airplanes have a secondary barrier to the flight deck to prevent intrusions.

The final rule, which was first proposed in July, requires aircraft manufacturers to install a second physical barrier on planes used in commercial passenger service in the United States. The FAA said the additional barrier will protect flight decks from intrusion when the flight deck door is open.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama











