U.S. says air travel complaints jumped 35% in June

A flight status board shows on-time, delayed, early and cancelled flights in Logan Airport at the start of the long July 4th holiday weekend in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. air travel service complaints jumped 35% in June over May as airlines canceled or delayed thousands of flights, the U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) said Friday.

USDOT said complaints are up nearly 270% over pre-pandemic levels -- even though carriers in June flew only 86% of flights versus June 2019 levels.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg last week urged the 10 largest U.S. airlines to do more to help stranded and delayed passengers, calling the level of disruption travelers have faced this summer as "unacceptable."

Reporting by David Shepardson

