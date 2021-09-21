U.S., several states file antitrust lawsuit against American Airlines, JetBlue

An American Airlines Boeing 777-300ER plane takes off from Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The United States and several U.S. states on Tuesday filed an antitrust lawsuit against American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) and JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O), according to records in Boston federal court.

The lawsuit came after American's chief executive, Doug Parker, said he expected the U.S. government to challenge the carriers' partnership on antitrust grounds.

Other plaintiffs in the lawsuit include Arizona, California, the District of Columbia, Florida, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Virginia, the court records show.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler

