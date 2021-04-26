Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Aerospace & DefenseU.S. startup Breeze Airways boosts Airbus A220 jet order -sources

Reuters
1 minute read

The logo of Airbus is seen on a building in Toulouse, France, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Breeze Airways, the latest carrier founded by airline backer David Neeleman, has expanded an order for Airbus A220-300 jets with a fresh order for 20 airplanes, industry sources said.

Bringing the startup's total A220 order to 80, the deal would make Breeze the second-biggest customer for the Canadian-designed A220 family after Delta Air Airlines (DAL.N), leapfrogging JetBlue (JBLU.O) which Neeleman also founded.

The order matches a purchase of 20 A220-300 from an undisclosed buyer, reported by Airbus in a monthly compilation last week. Airbus (AIR.PA) and Breeze both declined comment.

