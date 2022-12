[1/2] U.S. Army's Boeing CH-47F Chinook arrives ahead of the opening of the International Aerospace Exhibition ILA at Schoenefeld Airport in Berlin, Germany, June 21, 2022. REUTERS/Christian Mang















Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Chinook helicopters and related equipment to South Korea in a deal valued at an estimated $1.5 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The Pentagon said Boeing (BA.N) was the prime contractor for the weapons.

Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Tim Ahmann











