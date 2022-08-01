U.S. State Department OKs potential sale to Greece of follow-on support for helicopters

The Pentagon is seen from the air in Washington, U.S., March 3, 2022, more than a week after Russia invaded Ukraine. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale to Greece of follow-on support for S-70 helicopters for an estimated cost of $162.07 million, the Pentagon said on Monday.

Greece's request includes aircraft spares, repair parts, components and accessories to support the helicopters, the Pentagon said.

The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), it said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; editing by Costas Pitas

