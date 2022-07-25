1 minute read
U.S. State Department OKs potential sale of missiles to Japan -Pentagon
WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles and related equipment to Japan for an estimated cost of $293 million, the Pentagon said on Monday.
Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Leslie Adler
