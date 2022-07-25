U.S. State Department OKs potential sale of missiles to Japan -Pentagon

1 minute read

The Pentagon is seen from the air in Washington, U.S., March 3, 2022, more than a week after Russia invaded Ukraine. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles and related equipment to Japan for an estimated cost of $293 million, the Pentagon said on Monday.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Leslie Adler

