US State Dept OKs potential sale of anti-ship missile system to Latvia -Pentagon















May 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of a naval strike missile coastal defense system and related equipment to Latvia for an estimated $110 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The sale comes as European demand for U.S. weaponry is soaring, but instead of big-ticket items like jets and tanks, shopping lists are focused on cheaper, less-sophisticated items such as missiles, artillery, and drones that have proven critical to Ukraine's war efforts.

The package would include an unspecified number of tactical, and training missiles, mobile operational platforms, and integration and support equipment as well as spares and technical support, the Pentagon said.

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Tuesday.

Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.

Th Naval Strike Missile (NSM) can be launched from sea or land and has a range of about 155 miles (250 km). It is made by Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (KOG.OL) and Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX.N). The Pentagon said the principal contractor is to be determined.

