U.S. State Dept OKs potential sale of missiles, equipment to Belgium -Pentagon















WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and related equipment for a total estimated cost of $380 million, the Defense Department said on Tuesday.

The principal contractor will be Raytheon Missile Systems of Tucson, Arizona, the Pentagon said.

Reporting By Paul Grant











