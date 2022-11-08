U.S. State Dept OKs potential sale of missiles, equipment to Belgium -Pentagon
WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and related equipment for a total estimated cost of $380 million, the Defense Department said on Tuesday.
The principal contractor will be Raytheon Missile Systems of Tucson, Arizona, the Pentagon said.
Reporting By Paul Grant
