U.S. State Dept OKs potential sale of missiles, equipment to Belgium -Pentagon

The Pentagon logo is seen behind the podium in the briefing room at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and related equipment for a total estimated cost of $380 million, the Defense Department said on Tuesday.

The principal contractor will be Raytheon Missile Systems of Tucson, Arizona, the Pentagon said.

Reporting By Paul Grant

