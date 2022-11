Nov 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved a potential sale of M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and related equipment to Lithuania for an estimated $495 million, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

The principal contractor was listed as Lockheed Martin Corp .

Reporting by Costas Pitas; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Katharine Jackson











