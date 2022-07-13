1 minute read
U.S. successfully tested Lockheed hypersonic missile this week -sources
WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force successfully tested a Lockheed Martin hypersonic missile this week, sources familiar with the efforts said on Wednesday, amid growing concerns Russia and China have had more success developing their own hypersonic weapons.
Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington, Editing by Franklin Paul
