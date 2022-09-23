1 minute read
U.S., UK, Australia leaders: progress made in Australia getting nuclear-powered sub
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The leaders of the United States, UK and Australia said in a statement on Friday marking the one-year anniversary of the AUKUS security pact that they have made "significant progress" towards Australia acquiring a nuclear-powered submarine.
"We are steadfast in our commitment to Australia acquiring this capability at the earliest possible date," the statement said.
Reporting by Eric Beech Editing by Rami Ayyub
