U.S., UK, Australia leaders: progress made in Australia getting nuclear-powered sub

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The leaders of the United States, UK and Australia said in a statement on Friday marking the one-year anniversary of the AUKUS security pact that they have made "significant progress" towards Australia acquiring a nuclear-powered submarine.

"We are steadfast in our commitment to Australia acquiring this capability at the earliest possible date," the statement said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Eric Beech Editing by Rami Ayyub

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.