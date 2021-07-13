U.S., UK trade chiefs meet, agree to strengthen bilateral ties

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai met her British counterpart Liz Truss in Washington on Tuesday, and the two agreed to continue working to strengthen bilateral ties, Tai's office said in a statement.

Tai and Truss agreed that their recent truce in a long-running trade dispute over aid for planemakers Airbus (AIR.PA) and Boeing (BA.N) creates a platform for "future collaboration on shared challenges, including those posed by the anti-competitive practices of China and other non-market economies."

They also stressed the importance of fair competition in the global economy and agreed to work together both on a bilateral and multilateral basis to enhance the international trading system, and address forced labor issues.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Chris Reese

