U.S. voids class action against Boeing, Southwest over MAX 8 safety















Nov 21 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday decertified a class-action lawsuit accusing Boeing Co and Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) of concealing a serious safety defect in the Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane, and ordered the lawsuit be dismissed.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in a case where a lower court had certified classes covering nearly 200 million ticket purchases.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chris Reese











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.