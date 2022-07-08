U.S. warns airlines it may issue regulations on child seating

Travelers check in at John F. Kennedy International Airport during the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Queens, New York City, U.S., December 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) on Friday warned airlines it may issue regulations compelling them to allow young children to sit next to accompanying family members without extra charge.

The agency cited a 2016 law that required it to review U.S. airline family seating policies.

USDOT issued a notice Friday urging airlines to ensure children age 13 or younger are seated next to an accompanying adult with no additional charge, and said it could take regulatory action later this year after it reviews airline policies.

USDOT added airlines should implement policies enabling workers "to make immediate adjustments as needed to ensure young children are able to be seated adjacent to accompanying adults."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.