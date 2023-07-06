US watchdog to review FAA efforts to prevent runway incursions

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - A U.S. government watchdog will review Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) efforts to prevent runway incursions after a series of incidents where airplanes came dangerously close to each other on airport runways.

The U.S. Transportation Department Office of Inspector General said it was opening its audit to assess FAA processes for analyzing data, identifying risks and preventing and mitigating runway incursions. The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is investigating six runway incursion events since January including some that could have been catastrophic.

Reporting by David Shepardson

