U.S. watchdog will review FAA oversight of key Boeing 737 MAX features















WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. government watchdog said on Thursday it will review the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) oversight of two safety features on the Boeing 737 MAX.

The Transportation Department's Office of Inspector General (OIG) said Thursday it will audit the FAA's oversight of the inclusion of MCAS, a key airplane software feature in the 737 MAX design, that was cited as a contributing factor in two fatal MAX crashes that killed 346 people.

OIG will also review FAA oversight of the inoperability of Angle of Attack disagree alerts on the majority of the MAX fleet in 2019.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese











