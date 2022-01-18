Aerospace & Defense1 minute read
Verizon will limit some 5G deployment near airports
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications (VZ.N) said Tuesday it would temporarily limit some 5G deployment around airports, in a move aimed at averting a major aviation safety crisis.
Verizon said it "voluntarily decided to limit our 5G network around airports" but would still launch its 5G Ultra Wideband network Wednesday. The announcement follows AT&T's (T.N) decision earlier Tuesday to halt some tower deployments near airports.
Airlines had warned without a delay near airports hundreds of daily flights or more could have been canceled or impacted.
Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul
