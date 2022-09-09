Vice President Harris pushes to broaden U.S. space industry workforce

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris meets leaders from U.S. colleges and universities in her ceremonial office at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, U.S., August 8, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday announced a new coalition of companies involved in the space industry, aimed at increasing job opportunities in the sector, notably for people from traditionally under-represented backgrounds.

The coalition, to be launched next month with three pilot programs, will be anchored by Blue Origin, Boeing Co (BA.N), Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) and Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N). Other partners will include Amazon (AMZN.O), Space X and Virgin orbit, Harris's office said in a statement.

Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet

