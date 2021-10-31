Vietnam's VietJet signs $400-mln deal with Rolls-Royce

An aircraft of the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines taxis past a Vietjet aircraft at Noi Bai airport in Hanoi, Vietnam December 23, 2020. Picture taken December 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

HANOI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VietJet Aviation (VJC.HM) on Sunday signed a $400-million contract with Rolls-Royce for the provision of aircraft engines and services, the budget airline said.

The deal for the Trent-700 engines for widebody aircraft was signed in Edinburgh at the presence of Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who is heading to Glasgow to attend the United Nations COP26 summit, the airline said in a statement.

Editing by Giles Elgood

