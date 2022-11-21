Virgin Atlantic CEO: 2022 revenue expected to beat 2019 with 20% less capacity















LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Virgin Atlantic said the airline expected its revenue this year to exceed 2019 even though it would fly 20% less capacity, but 2023 would be "tough".

"It's been a very robust year, we've exceeded our plans," Shai Weiss told an industry conference on Monday.

"It's going to be a tough 2023. We need of course the price of energy to come down and people's lives to be a bit better with inflation tamed."

Reporting by Sarah Young, Writing by Paul Sandle, Editing by Kylie MacLellan











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.