Virgin Orbit to launch first satellite in Europe within six weeks - Branson















MILAN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Richard Branson's small satellite service provider Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc (VORB.O) will be doing its first launch from European soil within the next six weeks, its founder said on Tuesday.

"Virgin Orbit can launch satellites into space from anywhere in the world into any orbit at a days notice," Branson said during a press conference in Milan.

"We are doing the first launch from European soil into space within the next six weeks ... from Cornwall," he added.

Founded by Branson back in 2017, the company began commercial service in 2021.

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Cristina Carlevaro











