Watchdog finds 'weaknesses' in FAA oversight of Boeing airplane flight manuals
WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - A government watchdog said Friday it found "weaknesses" in the Federal Aviation Administration's oversight of Boeing airplane flight manuals.
The Transportation Department Office of Inspector General report released in the wake of two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people said the FAA agreed with the report's recommendations and will begin assessing existing Boeing airplane flight manuals this year.
