Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

WestJet Airlines says unvaccinated employees to face unpaid leave or termination

1 minute read
1/2

WestJet airline signage is pictured at Vancouver's international airport in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Canada's WestJet Airlines said on Wednesday all employees who fail to attest their vaccination status by Sept. 24, or get fully vaccinated by Oct. 30, will face unpaid leave or termination of employment.

In the face of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, spurred by the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant, many companies have come out with mask mandates and changed their vaccination policies.

Onex Corp (ONEX.TO) -owned WestJet said a full vaccination status would be mandatory for all future employees hired by the airline.

"As part of its vaccine mandate, the airline will not provide testing as an alternative to vaccination," the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 10:00 PM UTC

United employees receiving COVID-19 vaccine religious exemption face unpaid leave

United Airlines employees who receive religious exemptions from the company for COVID-19 vaccinations will be placed on temporary, unpaid personal leave from Oct. 2, the U.S. airline said in a Wednesday memo to staff.

Aerospace & Defense
WestJet Airlines says unvaccinated employees to face unpaid leave or termination
Aerospace & Defense
EXCLUSIVE Ryanair ready to wait years for Boeing to cut prices, says O'Leary
Aerospace & Defense
Amazon.com goes for jugular in FCC spat with SpaceX's Musk
Aerospace & Defense
Analysis: S.Korea blazes new path with 'most potent' conventional missile submarine