White House: Biden will let Congress decide rules on members trading stocks

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on "how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will rebuild America's bridges," in the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 14, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will leave it to Congress to decide the rules on members trading stocks, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a briefing on Tuesday, noting he had never done so when he was a senator.

"He also believes that everyone should be held to the highest standard, but he'll let members of the leadership in Congress and members of Congress determine what the role should be," she said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, writing by David Ljunggren; editing by Kanishka Singh

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.