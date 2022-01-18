Aerospace & Defense1 minute read
White House says it wants a 5G solution that protects air safety, minimizes disruptions
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday that it wants to reach a solution on 5G deployment that protects air safety while minimizing disruption to air travel. "Our objective is of course to reach a solution around 5G deployment that maintains the highest level of safety while minimizing disruptions to passenger travel," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.
Reporting by Trevor Hunnnicutt; writing by Merdie Nzanga; editing by Tim Ahmann
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.