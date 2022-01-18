White House says it wants a 5G solution that protects air safety, minimizes disruptions

Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a media briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 14, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday that it wants to reach a solution on 5G deployment that protects air safety while minimizing disruption to air travel. "Our objective is of course to reach a solution around 5G deployment that maintains the highest level of safety while minimizing disruptions to passenger travel," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Trevor Hunnnicutt; writing by Merdie Nzanga; editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.