Factbox: Who is subject to British sanctions over Russian invasion of Ukraine?

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the Kharkiv National University building, which city officials said was damaged by recent shelling, in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Lapshyn

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Britain has published sanctions against 12 members of the Russian and Belarusian elite, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, and at least 12 banks and companies since last week, when Moscow launched an invasion of Ukraine.

Ministers have spoken about targeting more than 100 individuals and entities, but have so far named only some of those while government lawyers build the legal case against others.

List of people who have been prohibited:

List of companies whose assets have been frozen:

Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James and Mark Heinrich

